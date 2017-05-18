Geppetto Guitars Introduces Nomad Hum...

Geppetto Guitars Introduces Nomad Humbucker

Wednesday May 3 Read more: Guitar World

The Nomad is the first pickup to pay homage to the Dry Z pickup and is the result of cracking the "recipe code" to these infamous pickups that were used in Japanese copies of American guitars produced by Greco and Tokai in the late Seventies and into the Eighties. The humbucker is another slice of the PAF pie-representing the lowest strength magnet, but a slightly higher resistance than our Camelot humbucker.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Guitar World.

