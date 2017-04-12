Texas teacher had sex with 17-year-old softball player 10 times, police say
An Austin-area high-school teacher and softball coach had sex with a female student about 10 times last year, police say. Kendall Therese Lucas, 25, has been charged with improper relationship between an educator and student.
