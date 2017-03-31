Taylor High softball coach accused of having sexual relationship with student
Kendall Lucas, 25, is being investigated by the Taylor Police Department for her relationship with a female student who was 17 years old at the time of the relationship. Taylor High School officials say they learned of the relationship on Wednesday and reported it to police.
