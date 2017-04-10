Taylor: Border adjustment tax worse f...

Taylor: Border adjustment tax worse for S.A. than reopening NAFTA

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Mar 23 Read more: MySanAntonio.com

San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor says that a proposed border adjustment tax could be a big hit to the San Antonio economy. San Antonio Mayor Ivy Taylor says that a proposed border adjustment tax could be a big hit to the San Antonio economy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MySanAntonio.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Taylor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elgin Music Thread (Mar '16) Feb '17 Musikologist 2
Have you met City Council Candidate Bettina Jor... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Kendra Bettina Ri... 3
Need internet recommendations (Sep '16) Sep '16 GMH 1
News Burkhart takes reigns as BHS Principal (Aug '16) Aug '16 my bad 1
News Wife of Austin-area teacher alerts police to hu... (Aug '16) Aug '16 g 1
ƒound Cairn Terrier Dog (Aug '16) Aug '16 Sue Bump 1
Taylor Cafe Barbecue (Jul '16) Jul '16 jim thompson 1
See all Taylor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Taylor Forum Now

Taylor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Taylor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
 

Taylor, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,979 • Total comments across all topics: 280,248,271

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC