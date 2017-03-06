More Than $1 Million in Energy Saving...

More Than $1 Million in Energy Savings to Help City of Taylor Fund Infrastructure Improvements

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 3 Read more: Building Operating Management

The City of Taylor, Texas, is addressing deferred maintenance projects and making facility modifications as part of an Energy Savings Performance Contract with Siemens. Located almost 29 miles northeast of Austin, Taylor has grown steadily in residential and retail population since 2010.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Building Operating Management.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Taylor Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Elgin Music Thread (Mar '16) Feb 22 Musikologist 2
Have you met City Council Candidate Bettina Jor... (Mar '16) Dec '16 Kendra Bettina Ri... 3
Need internet recommendations Sep '16 GMH 1
News Burkhart takes reigns as BHS Principal (Aug '16) Aug '16 my bad 1
News Wife of Austin-area teacher alerts police to hu... (Aug '16) Aug '16 g 1
Âƒound Cairn Terrier Dog (Aug '16) Aug '16 Sue Bump 1
Taylor Cafe Barbecue (Jul '16) Jul '16 jim thompson 1
See all Taylor Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Taylor Forum Now

Taylor Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Taylor Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. North Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Taylor, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,254 • Total comments across all topics: 279,401,050

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC