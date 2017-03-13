Hometown Puts New York Barbecue on the Map

If you were asked to list America's barbecue capitals, would you include New York City? A haven of bagels and thin crust pizza slices, it's not generally celebrated for smokey and slow-cooked meats. But in Brooklyn's Red Hook neighborhood, in the view of both the Statue of Liberty and the city's only IKEA, one former celebrity bodyguard is making a Texas-style brisket that just might change that.

