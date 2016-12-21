Family detention centers blocked
An Austin judge blocked the licensing of two family immigrant detention centers in Texas on Friday following a recommendation from a Department of Homeland Security committee to stop detaining families. Judge Karin Crump of the 250th state District Court invalidated the Texas regulation that allowed for the licensure of the nation's two largest family detention centers located in Karnes and Dilley.
