Downtown garage owner seeking lease extension for free parking spots

Negotiations between the owners of the parking garage at The Tower condo building in downtown Fort Worth and some members of the board of a special downtown taxing district have reached an impasse over extending a parking lease that provides free daytime and nighttime parking to downtown visitors and library patrons. The currently stalled talks come more than two years after the Downtown Tax Increment Finance board approved extending leases at four other downtown parking garages for night and weekend parking for downtown shoppers and visitors, including Bass Hall patrons, through December 2025, when the TIF expires.

