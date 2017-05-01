Pennsylvania woman claims sandwich saved her life
"I wanted to get something to eat before I took the dogs out," Ellen Meharey told KCRA . "I just decided to make a half a sandwich and get something to eat before I went out, and I am so glad I did."
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tarentum Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Fifth Avenue in the1950s (Jul '09)
|Jun 12
|Newkenboy
|49
|Remember New Ken nightlife (Aug '07)
|Jun 12
|Richard
|9,911
|Wanted: Ken Penn Amusements Memorabilia, Info,... (Aug '15)
|May 31
|Shannon K
|6
|CHUCKIE CROGHAN Speaks (Feb '10)
|May 25
|radsolutions
|1,665
|You know your in New Ken when (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Sheetz
|358
|"new kensington's future" (Apr '14)
|Apr '17
|RICHARD
|35
|E. Stella Milko- looking for information on her! (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|Tom R
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tarentum Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC