One person taken to hospital after police incident on Route 28
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tarentum Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Wanted: Ken Penn Amusements Memorabilia, Info,... (Aug '15)
|15 hr
|Shannon K
|6
|Fifth Avenue in the1950s (Jul '09)
|May 28
|RICHARD
|48
|CHUCKIE CROGHAN Speaks (Feb '10)
|May 25
|radsolutions
|1,665
|Remember New Ken nightlife (Aug '07)
|May 6
|RICHARD
|9,908
|You know your in New Ken when (Oct '10)
|May 2
|Sheetz
|358
|"new kensington's future" (Apr '14)
|Apr 30
|RICHARD
|35
|E. Stella Milko- looking for information on her! (Jun '10)
|Apr '17
|Tom R
|6
Find what you want!
Search Tarentum Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC