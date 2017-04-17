Rue21 closing 400 stores

Rue21 closing 400 stores

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: Business Journal

Warrendale retailer rue21 announced over the weekend that it will close 400 stores, including a number of them in western Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarentum Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Names of those responsible for building St. Pete's Mon RICHARD 8
Remember New Ken nightlife (Aug '07) Apr 15 Debo 9,905
Pokemon League Mar 26 anthony1006 1
bar's name across from projects/where new commu... (Sep '09) Mar 24 Leslie Nilsson 30
1960s band name and song (Feb '09) Mar 24 Sheeda Shannon 20
News Pennsylvania school 10 Commandments marker to b... Mar 24 Vet 3
E. Stella Milko- looking for information on her! (Jun '10) Mar '17 Elva 5
See all Tarentum Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarentum Forum Now

Tarentum Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarentum Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Tarentum, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,981 • Total comments across all topics: 280,403,993

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC