Cops: Wife killed husband after fight over burneda
Police in Pennsylvania say a woman fatally shot her husband after arguing about a casserole she burned, then took a photo of the body, texted it to a friend and showered before calling 911. Cops: Wife killed husband after fight over burned casserole TARENTUM, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tarentum Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember New Ken nightlife (Aug '07)
|Tue
|RICHARD
|9,893
|Pennsylvania school 10 Commandments marker to b...
|Mar 20
|FDG
|2
|E. Stella Milko- looking for information on her! (Jun '10)
|Mar 14
|Elva
|5
|Names of those responsible for building St. Pete's
|Mar 10
|RICHARD
|5
|28th Amendment (Dec '10)
|Mar 10
|RICHARD
|17
|Bridge (Jul '09)
|Feb '17
|lizmiller
|23
|pin ball wizard
|Feb '17
|whatever
|4
Find what you want!
Search Tarentum Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC