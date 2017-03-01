Cops: Wife killed husband after fight...

Cops: Wife killed husband after fight over burned casserole

17 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

This photo provided by the Allegheny County Police Department in Pittsburgh shows Teresa Drum of Frazer Township, Pa., charged Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, with criminal homicide after police say she fatally shot her husband Dennis Drum Sr. on Monday, Feb. 27, then took a cellphone photo of his body and showered before calling 911. Police say she told officers her husband complained she burned a casserole and drank his last beer, then shot himself as she called 911.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

