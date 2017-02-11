Movement to eliminate school property...

Movement to eliminate school property taxes pushes for support in Western Pennsylvania

TARENTUM, PA. Local supporters of eliminating school property taxes think spending by districts is out of control: Schools are overstaffed, class sizes are too small and pensions are too big.

