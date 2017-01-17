OSHA Fines Contractor for Bridge Fire
Federal officials have concluded their investigation into September's fire on Pittsburgh's Liberty Bridge, issuing a citation with proposed fines of more than $11,000 to the contractor that was performing work on the bridge at the time. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration issued a citation on Dec. 28 to Joseph B. Fay Co., of Tarentum, PA, based on an inspection in the days after the fire, and subsequent inspections of the site.
