Naked man admits harassing Pa. elementary kids because 'little girls turn him on'

Gregory Costanzo, 54, of Tarentum, Pa., allegedly told officers that he stood naked in a window in his apartment and harassed a group of elementary students walking to school because "little girls turn him on." ( A group of elementary students ages 9 through 11, on their way to school in western Pennsylvania, received an unwanted lesson in the male anatomy as a man wearing not a stitch of clothes got their attention and then drew attention to his full state of undress.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.