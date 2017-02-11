Naked man admits harassing Pa. elementary kids because 'little girls turn him on'
Gregory Costanzo, 54, of Tarentum, Pa., allegedly told officers that he stood naked in a window in his apartment and harassed a group of elementary students walking to school because "little girls turn him on." ( A group of elementary students ages 9 through 11, on their way to school in western Pennsylvania, received an unwanted lesson in the male anatomy as a man wearing not a stitch of clothes got their attention and then drew attention to his full state of undress.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Tarentum Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|E. Stella Milko- looking for information on her! (Jun '10)
|8 hr
|Judi Klingensmith...
|4
|Bridge (Jul '09)
|Tue
|lizmiller
|23
|Remember New Ken nightlife (Aug '07)
|Sun
|ohrrick
|9,879
|pin ball wizard
|Feb 5
|whatever
|4
|28th Amendment (Dec '10)
|Feb 3
|Richard
|13
|Wanted: Ken Penn Amusements Memorabilia, Info,... (Aug '15)
|Jan 29
|Louis Soulcheck
|5
|Names of those responsible for building St. Pete's
|Jan 27
|Tom Bogany
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tarentum Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC