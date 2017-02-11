Naked man admits harassing Pa. elemen...

Naked man admits harassing Pa. elementary kids because 'little girls turn him on'

Thursday Jan 26 Read more: PennLive.com

Gregory Costanzo, 54, of Tarentum, Pa., allegedly told officers that he stood naked in a window in his apartment and harassed a group of elementary students walking to school because "little girls turn him on." ( A group of elementary students ages 9 through 11, on their way to school in western Pennsylvania, received an unwanted lesson in the male anatomy as a man wearing not a stitch of clothes got their attention and then drew attention to his full state of undress.

