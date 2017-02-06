Foreclosed mall once valued at $190M is auctioned for $100
In this Jan. 11, 2011 file photo, the flare from the gas burn off from a Marcellus shale well is seen over the Pittsburgh Mills mall in Tarentum, Pa. The Pennsylvania mall that was foreclosed on after its owners failed to repay $143 million has been auctioned off for $100.
