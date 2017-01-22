Brian O'Neill: Pittsburgh Mills now a millstone
I ambled through the Galleria at Pittsburgh Mills on Thursday afternoon, the day after the bank that foreclosed on it two years ago paid $100 to buy it. That's the kind of legalistic move we in the hoi polloi don't entirely understand but it evidently gives Wells Fargo clearance to either renovate the sprawling complex or sell it on better terms.
Tarentum Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Remember New Ken nightlife (Aug '07)
|Feb 5
|parsecsam
|9,878
|pin ball wizard
|Feb 5
|whatever
|4
|28th Amendment (Dec '10)
|Feb 3
|Richard
|13
|Wanted: Ken Penn Amusements Memorabilia, Info,... (Aug '15)
|Jan 29
|Louis Soulcheck
|5
|Names of those responsible for building St. Pete's
|Jan 27
|Tom Bogany
|1
|Bridge (Jul '09)
|Jan 12
|daddenny
|22
|"Mail Call" (Oct '13)
|Jan 11
|Richard
|114
