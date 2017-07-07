Town, county officials to decide fate...

Town, county officials to decide fate of armory

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans told Edgecombe County commissioners that both Edgecombe Community College and Edgecombe County Public Schools are requesting that the building be turned over to them to help expand their educational programs. The decision as to the fate of the armory will have to be jointly decided by the town of Tarboro and Edgecombe County, which both now own the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Princeville Music Thread Jun 28 Musikologist 1
Thomas kinsley Jun 19 David 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 21
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning (Jan '17) Jun 9 k wilson 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
News Task force busts drug ring Mar '17 Mustcx 1
Paula batchelor Mar '17 Fedup 3
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Earthquake
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,281 • Total comments across all topics: 282,293,716

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC