Town, county officials to decide fate of armory

Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans told Edgecombe County commissioners that both Edgecombe Community College and Edgecombe County Public Schools are requesting that the building be turned over to them to help expand their educational programs. The decision as to the fate of the armory will have to be jointly decided by the town of Tarboro and Edgecombe County, which both now own the building.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.