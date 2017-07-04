Tarboro woman celebrates 107th birthday

Tarboro woman celebrates 107th birthday

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Jewel Tolson of Tarboro was born July 4, 1910. She will be celebrating her Independence Day birthday at her home at The Fountains at The Albemarle in Tarboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Princeville Music Thread Jun 28 Musikologist 1
Thomas kinsley Jun 19 David 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 21
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning (Jan '17) Jun 9 k wilson 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
News Task force busts drug ring Mar '17 Mustcx 1
Paula batchelor Mar '17 Fedup 3
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,767 • Total comments across all topics: 282,217,965

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC