Storm aid applications approved
Applications for buyouts and other home improvements related to Hurricane Matthew are already beginning to see approvals, Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans told county commissioners Monday during their monthly meeting. Evans told commissioners that approvals for Hazard Mitigation Grant applications were recently submitted to the county.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Princeville Music Thread
|Jun 28
|Musikologist
|1
|Thomas kinsley
|Jun 19
|David
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|21
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning (Jan '17)
|Jun 9
|k wilson
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC