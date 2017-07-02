Edgecombe board eyes child services
County staff recommend the board join in a fight against the state's attempt to consolidate child welfare and protective services. The state is looking at regionalization of county social services into around 30 regional offices by 2022.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Princeville Music Thread
|Jun 28
|Musikologist
|1
|Thomas kinsley
|Jun 19
|David
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|21
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning (Jan '17)
|Jun 9
|k wilson
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC