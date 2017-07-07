Candidate filing period begins

Registered voters wishing to run for office should appear at the Board of Elections offices in either Nash or Edgecombe counties during the filing period, complete the necessary paperwork and pay the filing fee, according to John Kearney and Jerry Spruell, elections directors for Nash and Edgecombe counties. To be an eligible candidate, a registered voter must be a resident of the municipality in which they are filing.

