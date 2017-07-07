Candidate filing period begins
Registered voters wishing to run for office should appear at the Board of Elections offices in either Nash or Edgecombe counties during the filing period, complete the necessary paperwork and pay the filing fee, according to John Kearney and Jerry Spruell, elections directors for Nash and Edgecombe counties. To be an eligible candidate, a registered voter must be a resident of the municipality in which they are filing.
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Princeville Music Thread
|Jun 28
|Musikologist
|1
|Thomas kinsley
|Jun 19
|David
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|21
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning (Jan '17)
|Jun 9
|k wilson
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
