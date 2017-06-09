Vidant Edgecombe Hospital offers therapy for Parkinson's patients
Vidant Edgecombe hospital therapists, from left, Lisa Weathersby, Ashley Jones and Nancy Strong recently were certified in Lee Silverman Voice Treatment BIG and LOUD integrated treatment programs. For people with Parkinson's disease, tremors, slowness and rigidity are not the only physical limitations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|May 21
|Mike Garland
|2
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May 12
|Cheated
|14
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar '17
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC