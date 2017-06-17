Tarboro council OKs budget

The Tarboro Town Council approved the annual operating budget for fiscal year 2017-18 during Monday's monthly meeting with some council members voting to make changes to modernize the town ordinances and hold back funds from the Edgecombe Cultural Arts Council. The town's spending plan for the fiscal year 2017-18 totals $40,282,117, which is a little less than the proposed $40,351,810 from Town Manager Troy Lewis.

