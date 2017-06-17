Tarboro council OKs budget

Tarboro council OKs budget

Next Story Prev Story
54 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

The Tarboro Town Council approved the annual operating budget for fiscal year 2017-18 during Monday's monthly meeting with some council members voting to make changes to modernize the town ordinances and hold back funds from the Edgecombe Cultural Arts Council. The town's spending plan for the fiscal year 2017-18 totals $40,282,117, which is a little less than the proposed $40,351,810 from Town Manager Troy Lewis.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 21
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jun 9 k wilson 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
News Task force busts drug ring Mar '17 Mustcx 1
Paula batchelor Mar '17 Fedup 3
News Former executive director sues charter school Mar '17 anonymous 1
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,713 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC