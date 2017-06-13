Summer reading programs to kick off
Braswell Memorial Library and the Edgecombe County Memorial Library are kicking off their summer reading programs this weekend with the theme of "Building a Better World." The 2017 Summer Reading Kick-Off Party will be held from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, June on the back lawn and pavilion area of the library.
