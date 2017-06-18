Storage facility to locate in Edgecombe
A more than $20 million state-of-the-art commercial cold storage facility is coming to Edgecombe County and creating more than 100 permanent jobs in the region. Lionchase Holdings Inc., a privately held asset management firm, recently agreed to build a $22.7 million, 200,000-square-foot facility at the Tarboro Commerce Center, a manufacturing and distribution park, located at exit 484 off U.S. 64 in Tarboro.
