Shooting suspects to appear in court

Shooting suspects to appear in court

Next Story Prev Story
52 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Court dates have been announced for two men arrested in connection to a shooting that happened June 15 in Tarboro. Raymond James Weaver, 25, of Tarboro and Rushaun Monroe Batchelor, 28, of Rocky Mount will make pre-trial appearances in connection to the shooting incident in the coming days in N.C. District Court in Tarboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Thomas kinsley Jun 19 David 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 21
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jun 9 k wilson 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
News Task force busts drug ring Mar '17 Mustcx 1
Paula batchelor Mar '17 Fedup 3
News Former executive director sues charter school Mar '17 anonymous 1
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. China
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Pakistan
  5. Mexico
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,989 • Total comments across all topics: 282,051,268

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC