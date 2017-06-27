Shooting suspects to appear in court
Court dates have been announced for two men arrested in connection to a shooting that happened June 15 in Tarboro. Raymond James Weaver, 25, of Tarboro and Rushaun Monroe Batchelor, 28, of Rocky Mount will make pre-trial appearances in connection to the shooting incident in the coming days in N.C. District Court in Tarboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas kinsley
|Jun 19
|David
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|21
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jun 9
|k wilson
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar '17
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC