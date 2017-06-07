Seniors set to turn their tassels

Seniors set to turn their tassels

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Most high school seniors in the Twin Counties will be graduating this weekend in a series of eight ceremonies on Friday and Saturday. North Edgecombe High School will kick off the graduation season with a ceremony at 6 p.m. Friday in the Keihin Auditorium on the Tarboro campus of Edgecombe Community College.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning May 21 Mike Garland 2
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May 12 Cheated 14
News Task force busts drug ring Mar '17 Mustcx 1
Paula batchelor Mar '17 Fedup 3
News Former executive director sues charter school Mar '17 anonymous 1
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
News Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo... Dec '16 Frogface Kate 2
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Notre Dame
  3. China
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. U.S. Open
  5. North Korea
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,696 • Total comments across all topics: 281,575,318

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC