Man killed in head-on crash

1 hr ago

Rocky Mount police responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 5:30 a.m. on Springfield Road just south of Meadowbrook Road. They said an unidentified car driving north on Springfield Road veered into the road's northbound lane, striking a box truck head on.

