Man killed in head-on crash
Rocky Mount police responded to a report of a vehicle collision at 5:30 a.m. on Springfield Road just south of Meadowbrook Road. They said an unidentified car driving north on Springfield Road veered into the road's northbound lane, striking a box truck head on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Thomas kinsley
|Jun 19
|David
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|21
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jun 9
|k wilson
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar '17
|anonymous
|1
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC