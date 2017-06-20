Man facing sex charges hangs himself ...

Man facing sex charges hangs himself in jail

1 hr ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

A Tarboro man facing charges of indecent liberties with a minor reportedly committed suicide in Edgecombe County Jail over the weekend. Thomas Arleon Kinsley, 61, of Tarboro hanged himself, according to the State Bureau of Investigation.

