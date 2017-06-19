Homicide defendants slated for court

Homicide defendants slated for court

Next Story Prev Story
40 min ago Read more: Rocky Mount Telegram

Three Edgecombe County residents will make their next pre-trial appearances in a pair of homicide cases this summer in Tarboro. Chelsey Webb, 20, of Pinetops, is now scheduled to make her next pre-trial appearance in her first-degree murder case on Oct. 24 in N.C. Superior Court in Tarboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 21
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jun 9 k wilson 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
News Task force busts drug ring Mar '17 Mustcx 1
Paula batchelor Mar '17 Fedup 3
News Former executive director sues charter school Mar '17 anonymous 1
Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13) Jan '17 John 3
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Libya
  5. Iran
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,442 • Total comments across all topics: 281,858,765

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC