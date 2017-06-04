Edgecombe to hold budget hearing

The Edgecombe County Board of Commissioners is set to hold a public hearing Monday on its 2017-18 budget, which features no property tax increase. "The budget process is going well," said Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans.

