Drug suspects to appear in court
Trial dates have been set in Edgecombe County for two suspected drug dealers arrested in a months-long drug sweep last year. Rarshed Cooper, 22, of Nashville and Laderrick Harvey, 37 are scheduled to appear on Aug. 8 and Oct. 2 respectively in N.C. Superior Court in Tarboro in connection to arrests made during a 2016 joint operation run by the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office and Tar River Regional Drug Task Force, according to an Edgecombe County Clerk of Court official.
