Bond sought for murder suspect

A Pinetops mother accused of killing her infant daughter last year could make her next appearance on the charge today. That was the word from an Edgecombe County District Attorney's Office official Tuesday in N.C. Superior Court in Tarboro about Chelsey Webb's previously scheduled appearance in the court Tuesday.

