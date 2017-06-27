Benton and Marchant are wed

Benton and Marchant are wed

Next Story Prev Story
47 min ago Read more: Bladen Journal

Catherine Connor Benton of Elizabethtown and Curtis Shane Marchant of Belville were married June 10, 2017, on the Veranda at River Landing Country Club in Wallace The Rev. David Elks officiated the double-ring ceremony.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Tarboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Princeville Music Thread 20 hr Musikologist 1
Thomas kinsley Jun 19 David 1
the music thread (Mar '12) Jun 12 Musikologist 21
Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning Jun 9 k wilson 3
Election Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10) May '17 Cheated 14
News Task force busts drug ring Mar '17 Mustcx 1
Paula batchelor Mar '17 Fedup 3
See all Tarboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Tarboro Forum Now

Tarboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Tarboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
 

Tarboro, NC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,371 • Total comments across all topics: 282,111,884

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC