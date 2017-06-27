Benton and Marchant are wed
Catherine Connor Benton of Elizabethtown and Curtis Shane Marchant of Belville were married June 10, 2017, on the Veranda at River Landing Country Club in Wallace The Rev. David Elks officiated the double-ring ceremony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Princeville Music Thread
|20 hr
|Musikologist
|1
|Thomas kinsley
|Jun 19
|David
|1
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Jun 12
|Musikologist
|21
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jun 9
|k wilson
|3
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|May '17
|Cheated
|14
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC