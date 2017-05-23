Trial begins for homicide suspect
The trial of a Sharpsburg man accused of stabbing another man to death in August 2015 officially began Monday in Tarboro. Alphonzo Harvey, 54, of Sharpsburg, appeared Monday in N.C. Superior Court in Tarboro to stand trial on a charge of first-degree murder in the stabbing death of Tobias Toler.
