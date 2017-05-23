Schools prepare for graduations

North East Carolina Prep School, Edgecombe County's only charter school, will be holding its first graduation ceremony this week and three other non-traditional public schools are gearing up for graduation as well. North East Carolina Prep School will have its commencement ceremony at 7 p.m. Friday at the Keihin Auditorium on the campus of Edgecombe Community College in Tarboro.

