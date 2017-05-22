Rain coming for Triangle, and forecasters keep a wary eye on storm potential
Weather forecasters this morning are keeping their eyes on a low-pressure system that is expected to drop between 1 and 2 inches of rain on the Triangle late today and overnight, but a bigger worry is the chance for severe winds or even tornado formation. The National Weather Service posted a "marginal" risk of severe thunderstorms over North Carolina, but data later in the day could change that, the forecasters said.
