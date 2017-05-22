Rain coming for Triangle, and forecas...

Rain coming for Triangle, and forecasters keep a wary eye on storm potential

Thursday May 4

Weather forecasters this morning are keeping their eyes on a low-pressure system that is expected to drop between 1 and 2 inches of rain on the Triangle late today and overnight, but a bigger worry is the chance for severe winds or even tornado formation. The National Weather Service posted a "marginal" risk of severe thunderstorms over North Carolina, but data later in the day could change that, the forecasters said.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Watch for Edgecombe County was issued at May 23 at 3:41AM EDT

