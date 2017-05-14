Pondapalooza gives folks chance to enjoy food, music and fun
The lawn of the Koi Pond Brewing Co. was filled with dozens of people Saturday as men, women and families came out to support the local craft brewery's third annual Pondapalooza event, which had craft beer, food trucks, live music and activities for the children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Cheated
|14
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar '17
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC