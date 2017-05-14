Nursing homes adapt to evolving role
In observance of National Nursing Home Week, May 14 to 20, nursing homes across the state celebrate throughout the week with residents and their loved ones, staff and volunteers. Established in 1967 by the American Health Care Association, this annual event is a celebration for nursing homes and their role in caring for America's seniors and people with disabilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Who do you support for U.S. House in North Caro... (Oct '10)
|Fri
|Cheated
|14
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar '17
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC