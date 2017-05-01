North Carolina governor warns people ...

North Carolina governor warns people to check river levels

Gov. Roy Cooper is warning residents in eastern North Carolina to keep an eye on river levels that may rise this week. In a statement issued Monday, Cooper said while some people were seeing improved conditions, residents of Goldsboro and Kinston need to "remain especially vigilant."

