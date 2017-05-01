North Carolina governor warns people to check river levels
Gov. Roy Cooper is warning residents in eastern North Carolina to keep an eye on river levels that may rise this week. In a statement issued Monday, Cooper said while some people were seeing improved conditions, residents of Goldsboro and Kinston need to "remain especially vigilant."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WBTV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar '17
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC