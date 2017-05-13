No tax hike in Tarboro budget

Tarboro Town Manager Troy Lewis is recommending a fiscal year 2017-18 budget of $40,351,810 with no property tax increase. "This is nothing that is set in stone, and council members are going to meet to get together to see what potential changes could be made in the budget," Lewis said.

