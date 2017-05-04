Mother indicted for child's murder

An Edgecombe County grand jury took only a day to indict Chelsey Webb, 19, of Pinetops on a felony murder charge in connection to the death of her then-10-month-old daughter in March 2016. Edgecombe County Court officials said Wednesday her next court date is scheduled for June 6 in N.C. District Court in Tarboro.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.