Firefighters douse kitchen blaze
Rocky Mount firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 4:19 p.m. at a house on the 1200 block of Tarboro Street. They were assisted by Edgecombe County Emergency Services and the Rocky Mount Police Department.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Comments
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar '17
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC