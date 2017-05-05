Firefighters douse kitchen blaze

Firefighters douse kitchen blaze

Rocky Mount firefighters responded to a report of a residential structure fire at 4:19 p.m. at a house on the 1200 block of Tarboro Street. They were assisted by Edgecombe County Emergency Services and the Rocky Mount Police Department.

