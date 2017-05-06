Drug sweep snares 20 suspects

Drug sweep snares 20 suspects

A daylong drug sweep Thursday by the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office led to the arrest of 20 county residents. Edgecombe County Sheriff Clee Atkinson made the announcement Friday during a press conference at the Edgecombe County Sheriff's Office.

