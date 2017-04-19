Volunteers sought for river cleanup

Volunteers sought for river cleanup

Twin County residents will have an opportunity to celebrate Earth Day on Saturday by making their planet a little cleaner. The eighth annual Riverkeeper Cup Cleanup Challenge, which will be held from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, will allow residents to engage in a friendly competition with other North Carolina communities to determine who will gather the most trash, measured by the pound, in a single day.

