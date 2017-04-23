Volunteers celebrate Earth Day with cleanup efforts
Roughly 40 volunteers from the Twin Counties came out on Saturday to celebrate Earth Day by cleaning up the planet. The volunteers participated in the eighth annual Riverkeeper Cup Cleanup Challenge - an annual competition among five North Carolina communities to determine which community can gather the most trash, measured by the pound, in a single day.
Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
