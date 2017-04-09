Teen wins beauty pageant
Tiniya Bridgers, 16, of Tarboro recently was crowned Eastern Carolina Teen for the Princess of North Carolina System in Zebulon. She competed in the areas of fitness, casual wear modeling and evening wear.
