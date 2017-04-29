Tarboro cuts electric rates
The Tarboro Town Council unanimously voted during a special called meeting to pass a 4.4 percent rate decrease in energy charges from the N.C. Eastern Municipal Power Agency to customers, which will be reflected in next month's bills. For a customer that uses 1,000 kilowatt hours, the 4.4 percent rate reduction will be a savings of around $5 a month and an average total bill of $124.55.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Rocky Mount Telegram.
Add your comments below
Tarboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Task force busts drug ring
|Mar '17
|Mustcx
|1
|Paula batchelor
|Mar '17
|Fedup
|3
|Former executive director sues charter school
|Mar '17
|anonymous
|1
|Pitt County Mugshots (Nov '13)
|Jan '17
|John
|3
|Review: Anderson's Heating and Air Conditioning
|Jan '17
|HeidyTimberlake
|1
|Flood-stricken historic town mulls federal buyo...
|Dec '16
|Frogface Kate
|2
|Joe Pledger
|Dec '16
|Greenville chick
|2
Find what you want!
Search Tarboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC