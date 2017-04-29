Tarboro cuts electric rates

The Tarboro Town Council unanimously voted during a special called meeting to pass a 4.4 percent rate decrease in energy charges from the N.C. Eastern Municipal Power Agency to customers, which will be reflected in next month's bills. For a customer that uses 1,000 kilowatt hours, the 4.4 percent rate reduction will be a savings of around $5 a month and an average total bill of $124.55.

